Dayton’s DaRon Holmes named to third preseason award watch list

LOS ANGELES — University of Dayton forward DaRon Holmes II has been named to his third preseason award watch list.

He is one of 50 top college basketball players named to the John R. Wooden Award preseason watch list; the university announced Tuesday.

Holmes was previously named to the Naismith Award and Karl Malone Award preseason watch lists.

The 6-10 forward junior forward from Goodyear, Arizona is off to a good start this season.

He is averaging 18.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.5 blocked shots after two games this season.

Dayton will play LSU to start the Shriner’s Children’s Hospitals Charleston Classic this afternoon at 4 p.m.

Pregame coverage on WHIO Radio starts at 3 p.m. with Larry Hansgen and Keith Waleskowski on the call.

The game will also be carried here at WHIO.com.

