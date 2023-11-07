Dayton’s DaRon Holmes named to Naismith Men’s Preseason Watch List

DAYTON — University of Dayton forward DaRon Holmes II has been named to the preseason watch for this year’s Naismith Men’s National Player of the Year Award.

He is one of 20 college players named to the watch list.

Holmes was First Team All-Atlantic 10 last season and also named to the A-10′s All-Defensive Team.

He led UD in scoring last season at 18.4 PPG and second in rebounding (8.1). Holmes was also named the Most Outstanding Player of the 2023 A-10 Men’s Basketball Championship.

Some of the other student-athletes on the Naismith Watch List include North Carolina’s Armando Bacot, Northwester’s Boo Buie, L.J. Cryer of Houston, Hunter Dickinson of Kansas, Zach Edney of Purdue, and Caleb Love of Arizona.

Holmes is the only Atlantic 10 player on the list.

The Flyers opened the 2023-24 season beating SIU Edwardsville, 63-47, Monday night.

Their next game is Friday night at Northwestern in Evanston, Illinois at 8:30 p.m.

Pregame coverage starts at 7:30 p.m. on WHIO Radio. The game will also be carried here at WHIO.com.

