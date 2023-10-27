Dayton’s DaRon Holmes named on preseason watch list for nation’s top award

DAYTON — University of Dayton forward DaRon Holmes II has been named to a preseason watchlist for the nation’s top power forward.

He was named to the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Watch List for the second straight year.

Holmes is the second UD player on the Malone Watch List.

Obi Toppin was the first in 2019-20 and won it that year.

Holmes led the Flyers in scoring last year at 18.4 points per game and second with 8.1 boards a game.

He is one of 20 top college players named to the watch list.

Dayton hosts Cedarville in an exhibition game on Saturday, October 28, at 2 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on WHIO Radio. It will also be carried here at WHIO.com.

