Dayton loses charity exhibition game to Ohio State

Photo of Enoch Cheeks. Photo courtesy of Rick Roshto

Enoch Cheeks shoots jumper against Ohio State on Oct. 22 Photo courtesy Rick Roshto - www.dblrphoto.com (RICK ROSHTO www.dblrphoto.com /Rick Roshto)

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — The Dayton Flyers lost to Ohio State in a charity exhibition game, 78-70, Sunday night at the UD Arena.

Enoch Cheeks led UD with 17 points, as he made five three-pointers, and Nate Santos grabbed seven rebounds. DaRon Holmes II added 10.

Bruce Thornton led all scorers with 21 points for the Buckeyes.

The game was part of The Spotlight, a multi-day event to raise awareness for young adult mental health and to benefit several charities that work to break the stigma and provide helpful resources.

This included a town hall meeting at UD Arena on Thursday night.

Two donations were presented to mental health foundations during the game. CareSource gave $50,000 to both the Ohio Suicide and the National Alliance on Mental Illness during a media timeout.

Former Flyer Obi Toppin made a $20,000 donation to Jay’s Light, the foundation that was founded in memory of Jayda Grant.

Holmes buried a pair of three-pointers as he scored eight points to start the game as Dayton led 11-5.

The Buckeyes made eight of nine field goals to take a 23-21 advantage.

Cheeks and Isaac Jack scored to put UD ahead, 29-25, with 7:07 left until halftime.

Ohio State responded with a 9-0 run to go ahead, 34-29.

The Buckeyes led, 42-39, at halftime.

Dayton tied the game at 52-52 with 12:28 left in the game but Roddy Gayle, Junior, and Thornton made back-to-back threes to put Ohio State ahead, 58-52.

UD got as close as four points, 65-61, but the Buckeyes stretched to lead to as much as 13 points, 76-63, with 2:44 left.

The Flyers end the exhibition season on Saturday afternoon when they host Cedarville at 2 p.m.

Pre-game coverage starts at 1 p.m. on WHIO Radio. The game will also be carried here at WHIO.com.

