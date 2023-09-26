Ohio State safety named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week

COLUMBUS — Ohio State safety Lathan Ransom has been named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week following his performance against Notre Dame Saturday night.

He recorded a career-high 13 total tackles and seven solo tackles to lead the Buckeyes’ defense in a 17-14 victory over the No. 9 ranked Irish at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana.

Ransom also had a quarterback hurry late in the fourth quarter that was critical to Ohio State getting the ball back trailing, 14-10.

Ohio State is now ranked in the Top 5 in both the Associated Press and Coaches Top 25 polls after their win at Notre Dame.

The Buckeyes’ defense ranks fifth nationally in passing defense (149.0 yards allowed per game), 18th in passing efficiency (104.2), and has allowed only two passing two touchdowns.

Ohio State is off this week.

Their next game will be on October 7 when they host Maryland at 12 p.m. at Columbus Stadium in Columbus.

