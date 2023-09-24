No. 6 Ohio State beats No. 9 Notre Dame in last-second thriller

SOUTH BEND, IN — The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes scored a last-second touchdown to beat the No. 9 Notre Dame, 17-14, Saturday night at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana.

Chip Trayanum’s one-yard touchdown run with one second left capped a game-winning drive led by Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord.

The game was a defensive struggle as Ohio State led, 10-0, on TreVeyon Henderson’s 61-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. But the Irish scored 14 unanswered points to take a 14-10 lead with over 8:22 left in the fourth quarter. The Buckeyes drove deep into Notre Dame territory but turned the ball over on downs.

Ohio State got the ball back with under 90 seconds left at their 35-yard line.

They faced a third and 10 and McCord threw a 23-yard pass to Emeka Egbuka to the Irish 42-yard line for a first down.

Four plays later, Ohio State faced a fourth and seven when McCord threw a seven-yard pass to Julian Fleming to keep the drive alive. Then, McCord found Marvin Harrison, Jr. for 19 yards to advance the drive to the Notre Dame 13-yard line.

Two plays later, McCord was called for intentional grounding, and it forced the Buckeyes to use their last timeout to avoid a 10-second runoff.

The Buckeyes faced a third and 19 at the Irish 22-yard line. McCord threw a 21-yard pass to Egbuka to the one-yard line. Three plays later, Trayanum crossed the goal line for the winning touchdown.

McCord went 21 of 37 for 240 yards while TreVeyon Henderson rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown.

Emeka Egbuka had seven catches for 96 yards. Marvin Harrison, Jr. left the game after suffering an ankle injury but did return to the game.

Ohio State’s next game will October 7 against Maryland in Columbus. The game time has not yet been announced.

