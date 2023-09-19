Indiana hotels selling out leading up to Saturday’s Ohio State-Notre Dame game

Numerous hotels are selling out in Indiana as we get closer to the Ohio State-Notre Dame game Saturday night.

>>Ohio State remains No.6 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll after beating Western Kentucky

Thousands of fans will travel to South Bend, Indiana for the game and many hotels are planning for their arrival, according to CBS affiliate WSBT.

Despite the major increases in room rates, many hotels are seeing this weekend booked in advance and looking for ways to make it the best experience for fans.

“We do make sure that we’re staffed up heavy,” said Courtney Graham, General Manager at the Hyatt Place in South Bend/Mishawaka. “We make sure that everyone has all the proper tools that they need for the weekend to get through it. We also make sure that our staff is taken care of we have refreshments for them snacks for them just to make sure that they give our guests the best.”

>>Hartman throws 3 TD passes as No. 9 Notre Dame preps for showdown with 41-17 win against C Michigan

The Inn at Saint Mary’s is just six minutes from Notre Dame Stadium, and they have seen their fastest sellout yet for the matchup, WSBT reports.

“We definitely want to give our guests that you know football fan experience so at check-in. We have an hors d’oeuvre section, we have the bar open, and we put gifts in each and every room,” said Noor Hadzimesic, Inn at Saint Mary’s Area Director of Sales.

The hotel will provide football-themed snacks and clear bags that fans can bring with them to the game. They will also make sure they are heavily staffed this weekend.

“Typically, on a football home game, we have anywhere from 2 to 3 up there, and then, just with our bar staff, our common areas, we have you know people circling around, making sure the spaces are clean and it’s kind of like a normal operation for us at this point just in a blown-up capacity,” said Hadzimesic.

This will be the Buckeyes’ first visit to South Bend since 1996.

Kickoff between Ohio State and Notre Dame is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday night at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.

©2023 Cox Media Group