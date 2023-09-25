Ohio State advances in latest Top 25 rankings after last-second win at Notre Dame

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Buckeyes are moving up in the Top 25 rankings after Saturday’s last-second win at Notre Dame.

>>No. 6 Ohio State beats No. 9 Notre Dame in last-second thriller

The Buckeyes moved up two spots to No. 4 in the latest Associated Press college football poll released Sunday after beating the Irish, 17-14. They also received one first-place vote.

The rest of the Top 3 remained the same. Georgia stays at No. 1, Michigan is No. 2, and Texas still is ranked at No. 3.

Florida State moved down one spot to No. 5 after their overtime win at Clemson, 31-24.

As for the rest of the Top 10, Penn State is No. 6, and four Pac-12 teams are ranked 7-10.

Washington moved up one spot to No. 7, USC fell three spots to No. 8, Oregon advanced one spot to No. 9, and Utah is No. 10 to round out the Top 10.

>>Indiana hotels selling out leading up to Saturday’s Ohio State-Notre Dame game

Ohio State advanced one spot in the Top 25 USA Today American Football Coaches Association poll from No. 4 to No. 3.

Georgia is No. 1 while Michigan is No. 2.

Florida State fell one spot to No. 4 while Texas moved up one spot to No. 5.

Ohio State has a bye this week and will be back in action on October 7 when they host Maryland.

The time of the game has not yet been announced.

©2023 Cox Media Group