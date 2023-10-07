No. 4 Ohio State overcomes slow start to beat Maryland

COLUMBUS — The No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes got off to a slow start Saturday against Maryland but scored 27 straight points in the second-half win, 37-17, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

The Buckeyes improved 5-0 overall, and 2-0 in the Big Ten.

Josh Proctor intercepted Taulia Tagovailoa’s pass and returned it 24 yards for the Buckeyes’ first score of the game in the second quarter. Jayden Fielding’s 36-yard field goal tied the game at 10-10 at halftime.

Tagovailoa’s nine-yard touchdown run to open the third quarter reclaimed the lead, 17-10. Ohio State responded with a four-yard touchdown run by DeaMonte Trayanum to even the score at 17-17.

Lathan Ransom intercepted Tagovailoa on Maryland’s next drive. It led to a 24-yard field goal by Fielding 24-yard field goal to give the Buckeyes their first lead of the game, 20-17, after three quarters.

McCord found Cade Stover for a 44-yard touchdown catch to extend the lead to 27-17. Ohio State’s defense stopped the Terrapins on fourth down and took over at Maryland’s 17-yard line. Three plays later, McCord threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Harrison, Jr to expand the advantage to 34-17. Fielding capped the scoring with a 41-yard goal.

Ohio State outgained Maryland in total offense, 382-302.

McCord completed 19 of 29 passes for 320 yards and two touchdowns. Harrison Jr. caught eight passes for 163 yards and a touchdown. Cade Stover had two catches for 66 yards and a score. DeaMonte Trayanum ran for 61 yards and a touchdown.

The win was Ryan Day’s 50th win as Buckeyes’ head coach. He achieved that feat in 56 games, the second-fastest BFS coach to reach that milestone, behind Chris Petersen (54).

The Buckeyes played the game without running TreVeyon Henderson.

Ohio State’s next game will be Saturday, October 14, at Purdue at noon.

