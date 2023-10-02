Ohio State remains in Top 5 after bye week

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Buckeyes remain in the Top Five of this week’s Associated Press Top 25 teams that was released Sunday.

The Buckeyes stay ranked at No. 4 while the rest of the Top 5 is unchanged.

Georgia remains at No. 1 after a close win at Auburn on Saturday. Michigan is ranked No. 2 after blowing out Nebraska on the road.

Texas stays ranked at No. 3 after beating Kansas and will play Oklahoma on Saturday. Florida State remains No. 5 after their bye week.

There were three changes in the Top 10. Oregon moved up one spot to No. 8 while USC fell one spot to No. 9. Notre Dame is now ranked No. 10 after their last-second win at Duke.

Ohio State is back in action on Saturday afternoon when they host Maryland at Ohio Stadium.

Kickoff is at 12 p.m.

