Ohio State remains in Top 5 after bye week

By WHIO Staff

Ohio St Notre Dame Football Ohio State running back Chip Trayanum (19) scores as Notre Dame safety DJ Brown (2) tries to stop him during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina) (Michael Caterina/AP)

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Buckeyes remain in the Top Five of this week’s Associated Press Top 25 teams that was released Sunday.

>>Ohio State safety named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week

The Buckeyes stay ranked at No. 4 while the rest of the Top 5 is unchanged.

Georgia remains at No. 1 after a close win at Auburn on Saturday. Michigan is ranked No. 2 after blowing out Nebraska on the road.

Texas stays ranked at No. 3 after beating Kansas and will play Oklahoma on Saturday. Florida State remains No. 5 after their bye week.

There were three changes in the Top 10. Oregon moved up one spot to No. 8 while USC fell one spot to No. 9. Notre Dame is now ranked No. 10 after their last-second win at Duke.

Ohio State is back in action on Saturday afternoon when they host Maryland at Ohio Stadium.

Kickoff is at 12 p.m.

