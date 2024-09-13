Dayton Dragons playoff run ends losing at Lake County

EASTLAKE — The Dayton Dragons’ 2024 playoff run ended Thursday night in a 5-4 loss at Lake County.

The Dragons needed to win to force a deciding Game 3 after losing Game 1, 4-3, Tuesday in Dayton.

Dayton jumped out to a 2-0 on RBI singles by Jay Allen II and Ethan O’Donnell in the third inning.

Jake Fox’s home run in the fourth inning cut the Dragons’ advantage to 2-1.

Dayton scored twice in the fifth inning on an RBI single by O’Donnell. He later scored when Cam Collier grounded into a double play to extend it to 4-1.

Travis Bazzana added a solo home run in the fifth for the Captains to make it 4-2.

Lake County took control in the sixth. Jacob Cozart hit a sacrifice fly to cut the deficit to 4-3. Jonah Advincula’s single tied the game at 4-4 and Bazzana’s RBI single to left put the Captains ahead, 5-4.

Dayton put two runners on base with one out in the ninth inning. But O’Donnell got caught stealing and Leo Balcazar grounded to third to end the game.

The Dragons will open their 25th season in April 2025.

The schedule will be released soon.

Lake County holds off a Dragons 9th inning comeback attempt as they defeat the Dragons 5-4. This ends the Dragons playoff run. Thanks to all for a great year. We are already looking forward to 2025. pic.twitter.com/gs6Sy5zMCa — Dayton Dragons (@DragonsBaseball) September 13, 2024

