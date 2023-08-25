Browns trade back-up quarterback Joshua Dobbs to Arizona

BEREA — The Cleveland Browns have traded quarterback Joshua Dobbs to the Arizona Cardinals.

The Browns traded Dobbs in exchange for a fifth-round pick in next year’s NFL Draft.

The Cardinals will also receive Cleveland’s seventh-round pick.

Dobbs was active but did not play in the first 11 games for the Browns in 2022 while backing up Jacoby Brissett.

He was released when the team activated Deshaun Watson.

Dobbs finished the season with the Tennessee Titans.

In next year’s NFL Draft, the Browns have one pick in the second, third, and seventh rounds. They also have two picks in both the fifth and sixth rounds.

Cleveland concludes the 2023 preseason when they play at Kansas City tomorrow afternoon.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

The game will be televised on Channel 7 and broadcast on 1290 and 95-7, WHIO Radio.

