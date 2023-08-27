Browns defense intercepts 3 passes, scores twice, in preseason loss at Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO — The defense for the Cleveland Browns produced some big plays in their final preseason game Saturday afternoon against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Browns intercepted three passes and scored two touchdowns in a 33-32 loss.

Cleveland’s played most of their offensive and defensive starters in the first quarter and jumped out to a 22-3 lead.

Juan Thornhill intercepted a pass from Shane Buechele in the first quarter and returned it 34 yards for a touchdown.

Caleb Biggers also added a pick-six near the end of the half. Matt Bushman failed to catch the ball and it popped in the air and Biggers ran it back 27 yards for a score.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson played the entire first quarter. He went 5-10 for 92 yards and a touchdown. Watson threw a 53-yard pass to Amari Cooper which led to a John Kelly, Junior touchdown. He also threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to David Njoku.

The Browns had a chance to win the game but Cade York’s 43-yard field goal was blocked.

Cleveland went 1-2-1 in the preseason.

They begin the 2023 season by hosting the Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns Stadium at 1 p.m. on September 10.

