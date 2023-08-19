Rookie hits walk-off home run in 9th to win it for Reds

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds beat the Toronto Blue Jays in dramatic fashion Friday night on a ninth inning, walk-off home run by rookie Christian Encarnacion-Strand to win, 1-0.

Both lineups were held in check throughout the game.

The Reds were held hitless into the sixth inning by Jose Barrios. Matt McClain’s one-out single in the sixth ended the no-hit bid.

Cincinnati was held to four hits while the Blue Jays could only muster three hits.

Joey Votto lined out to right to start the bottom of the ninth for the Reds. Encarnacion-Strand drove a 2-2 pitch off Jordan Hicks over the left-field wall for the game-winning home run.

Alexis Diaz pitched one inning for Cincinnati to get his fifth win of the season.

Cincinnati trails Milwaukee by two games in the NL Central and are currently tied with Miami for third and final NL Wildcard spot.

The Reds and Blue Jays play tonight at 6:40 p.m. at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.

