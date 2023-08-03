Reds give up 6 home runs for 2nd straight game in loss to Cubs

CHICAGO — For the second straight night, the Cincinnati Reds pitching staff got hammered by the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley losing, 16-6, Wednesday night.

The Cubs have combined to hit 12 home runs and score 36 runs in the last two games against the Reds.

Tuesday night, the Cubs scored 20 runs and hit six home runs.

Wednesday night, they had 16 runs and pounded six home runs.

The Reds led, 5-2, in the fourth inning thanks to two Joey Votto home runs. But Dansby Swanson in Chicago’s half of the inning to cut it to 5-3. They scored twice in the fifth to tie at 5-5.

Yan Gomes hit a double in the sixth to put the Cubs in front for good, 6-5. They added four more runs to lead 10-5.

T.J. Friedl homered for the Reds to cut it to 10-6 but the Cubs scored more times, including two Ian Happ’s home runs to cap the scoring.

Before the game, Cincinnati placed pitcher Ben Lively on the 15-day injured list with a right pectoral strain and recalled Daniel Duarte from Louisville.

The Reds lead Milwaukee in the NL Central by a half-game and the Cubs by three games.

Cincinnati and Chicago wrap up the four-game series tonight at Wrigley Field at 8:05 p.m.

