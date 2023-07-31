Reds shut out Dodgers, lead NL Central; Rookie De La Cruz with 4

LOS ANGELES — Elly De La Cruz led the charge for the Cincinnati Reds Sunday afternoon in a 9-0 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers as they took sole possession of first place in the NL Central.

De La Cruz went 4 for 5, including a home run, and scored twice as the Reds had 14 hits, including three from Joey Votto.

He and Matt McClain also went deep for Cincinnati as they took two of three from the NL West-leading Dodgers as well as the season series.

Graham Ashcraft gave up five hits over six innings and struck out two to get his sixth win of the season.

The Reds put infielder Jonathan India on the Injured List with left heel pain.

Cincinnati begins a four-game series with the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field tonight at 8:05 p.m.

