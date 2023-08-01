Reds acquire reliever Sam Moll from Athletics

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds have added an arm to their bullpen.

The team announced on social media Monday night that they acquired left-handed reliever Sam Moll from the Oakland Athletics.

Moll heads to the Reds in exchange for minor league pitcher Joe Boyle. The Reds also received international bonus pool money in the trade, according to the team’s website.

Moll has made 44 relief appearances and one start with Oakland this season. He’s 0-3 with a 4.54 ERA.

The Reds, who currently sit atop the National League Central, transferred pitcher Hunter Greene to the 60-day injured list to make room for Moll on the roster. Greene was originally put on the 15-day injured list in June due to right hip pain.

The trade marked the Reds first deal before today’s 6 p.m. Trade Deadline.

