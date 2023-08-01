Large fight at Trotwood-Madison High School prompts large police presence

TROTWOOD — A large police presence was called after a large fight broke out at Trotwood-Madison High School early Tuesday.

Around 1:05 a.m. Trotwood officers dropped a “99″ or a call for county-wide backup after a large fight broke out at high school, according to Montgomery County regional dispatch.

Dispatch notes indicate that at least one person was detained as a result of the fight.

The “99″ has since been canceled.

No injuries have been reported.

We are working to learn what led up to the fight and if anyone was arrested.

We will update this story as new information is available.

