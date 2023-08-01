1 dead after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — One person is dead after a shooting in Dayton early Tuesday.

Around 12:30 a.m. Dayton police were called to a shooting in the area of East Fifth Street and South Main Street, according to Montgomery County regional dispatch.

Dispatchers were informed of the shooting after an officer came across the scene, according to dispatch notes.

Dispatchers confirmed that the shooting was deadly.

>> Police: Man shot, killed at Kettering gas station while trying to retrieve phone; Suspect arrested

Further information about suspects or what led to the shooting was not available.

We are working to learn the identity of the person who died and if anyone is in custody.

We will update this story as new information becomes available.

©2023 Cox Media Group