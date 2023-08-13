Reds, Pirates rained out Saturday; Will play split doubleheader Sunday

PITTSBURGH, PA — The Cincinnati Reds’ game with the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park was postponed Saturday night due to rain.
The two teams will play a split doubleheader on Sunday.
The first game will start at 1:35 p.m. while the second game will be at around 6:05 p.m.
Brandon Williamson will start Game 1 for the Reds while Luke Weaver gets the call for Game 2.
Cincinnati won the first game of a three-game series against the Pirates, 9-2, for their second in nine games.
The Reds are in third place in the NL Central and trail Milwaukee by three games.
Tonight's #Reds-Pirates game has been postponed. The teams will play a doubleheader tomorrow at 1:35 p.m. ET and 6:05 p.m. ET. pic.twitter.com/gk65aKHUPY— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) August 12, 2023
