Joe Mixon says goodbye to Bengals fans after Texans trade becomes official

CINCINNATI — The Joe Mixon era is officially over for the Cincinnati Bengals.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Cincinnati Bengals release RB Joe Mixon, reports say

The team officially traded the running back to the Houston Texans on Wednesday.

Mixon thanked Bengals fans on social media Wednesday.

“I’ve built so many friendships and relationships in Cincinnati over the past 7 years that will have a lifelong impact,” he wrote on Instagram. “Helping facilitate and being a witness to the major culture change within the team and the city over my career here is something I’ll never forget. From a team that went 2-14 to competing on the biggest stage, the Super Bowl. Bringing life back to the city and fans in the last couple of years is a feeling like no other.”

Mixon concluded by saying that Cincinnati is a place he will forever call home.

>>Bengals earn mixed grades in latest NFLPA Report Card

The team drafted Mixon in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma.

The former team captain (2021-23) started in 88 of his 97 regular season games for the Bengals. He is second in team history in rushing attempts (1,571), third in rushing yards (6,412), and second in rushing touchdowns (49).

He was also named to the Pro Bowl in 2021.

Mixon appeared in seven postgame games for Cincinnati, including Super Bowl LVI. He is the team’s all-time postseason career leader in rushing attempts (106) and rushing yards (425).

Forever A Place I call Home🖤 pic.twitter.com/smVIe8bJ1A — ⚡️Primetime!!!⚡️ (@Joe_MainMixon) March 13, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group