Cincinnati Bengals release RB Joe Mixon, reports say

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are releasing RB Joe Mixon after seven seasons, but they have already signed his replacement, according to our media partners in Cincinnati, WCPO-9 TV.

Ahead of Mixon’s release, the team signed former Colts RB Zack Moss to a two-year, $8 million deal, according to reports from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo.

The #Bengals are releasing RB Joe Mixon, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo.



Mixon is coming off his fourth 1,000-yard season. Now he becomes a free agent at age 27. pic.twitter.com/iIQCyLJbdd — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 12, 2024





In 2017, Mixon was drafted by the Bengals out of the University of Oklahoma, according to WCPO-9.

Three years later, he signed a four-year deal with the team.

Mixon played a large role in the Bengals’ 2021 postseason run finishing the year with 13 rushing touchdowns, WCPO-9 reported.

In 2023, he restructured his contract to stay with the team for the season. He recorded more than 1,000 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.

Moss was originally drafted by the Buffalo Bills, but had his best season in 2023 with the Indianapolis Colts, WCPO-9 reported.

The #Bengals have agreed to terms with RB Zack Moss on a two-year, $8 million deal, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. The deal includes $4.525 million in the first year for Moss, who cashes in after showing what he could do in Jonathan Taylor’s absence last year. pic.twitter.com/iaiHw4G5dh — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 12, 2024

He finished the season as the Colts’ rushing leader.

According to WCPO-9, reports indicate that Moss’s new deal will get him $4.525 million in his first season.

