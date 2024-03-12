Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals release RB Joe Mixon, reports say

By WHIO Staff

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are releasing RB Joe Mixon after seven seasons, but they have already signed his replacement, according to our media partners in Cincinnati, WCPO-9 TV.

Ahead of Mixon’s release, the team signed former Colts RB Zack Moss to a two-year, $8 million deal, according to reports from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo.


In 2017, Mixon was drafted by the Bengals out of the University of Oklahoma, according to WCPO-9.

Three years later, he signed a four-year deal with the team.

Mixon played a large role in the Bengals’ 2021 postseason run finishing the year with 13 rushing touchdowns, WCPO-9 reported.

In 2023, he restructured his contract to stay with the team for the season. He recorded more than 1,000 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.

Moss was originally drafted by the Buffalo Bills, but had his best season in 2023 with the Indianapolis Colts, WCPO-9 reported.

He finished the season as the Colts’ rushing leader.

According to WCPO-9, reports indicate that Moss’s new deal will get him $4.525 million in his first season.

