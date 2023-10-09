Chase’s record-setting day sparks Bengals’ offense at Arizona

GLENDALE, AZ — Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase shattered the franchise record book Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Pro Bowler caught a Bengals’ record 15 catches for 192 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-20 win over the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

It breaks the record of 13 catches in a game previously set by Carl Pickens in 1998.

Chase said it felt good to break the record for catches in a single game.

“It feels good, but that wasn’t my goal to break that record,” he said. “I didn’t know that was going to happen. I just caught as many passes as I could if they came my way.”

Chase said he was even happier with the win.

“That’s what matters the most,” he said. “Going back home to Cincinnati with the win.”

Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 317 yards on 46 pass attempts and three touchdowns.

It was the healthiest he looked all year.

On the first touchdown, he moved outside tackle Jonah Williams, flipped his hips and threw it to the left to find Chase.

“That was big, big,” he said. “It’s something I haven’t been able to do the last couple of weeks. When your quarterback can’t do that, can’t scramble for first downs, can’t extend the play a little bit to find some guys, it’s tough to move the ball. It felt good today. I’ll keep getting better, so I’m excited.”

The Bengals improved to 2-3 overall and are a game back of both Baltimore and Pittsburgh in the AFC North.

Cincinnati will host Seattle on Sunday, October 15, at Paycor Stadium at 1 p.m.

The game will be televised here on Channel 7.

