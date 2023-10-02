Bengals’ offensive struggles continue in road loss at Tennessee

NASHVILLE, TN — The offensive struggles continued for the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday afternoon against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Bengals gained only 171 yards of total offense and quarterback Joe Burrow was sacked three times in a 27-3 loss to the Titans.

Joe Burrow was held to 165 yards passing.

The Bengals fall to 1-3 this season and are now in last place in the AFC North.

Cincinnati remains one of two NFL teams not to score a first-half touchdown this season.

The Bengals scored on their opening drive as Evan McPherson connected on a 21-yard field to take a 3-0 lead, but Tennessee responded with a drive that took nearly eight minutes off the first quarter clock that Nick Folk capped with a 53-yard field goal to tie the game at 3-3 after one quarter.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw a 38-yard pass to DeAndre Hopkins on third and seven to keep the drive alive with less than 7:30 to play in the second quarter. On the next play, he threw a 24-yard pass to Josh Whyle to advance the ball to the Bengals’ 13. Then, Tannehill found Nick Westbrook-Ikhine for a 13-yard touchdown pass to put Tennessee ahead, 10-3.

Cincinnati went three-and-out on their next series and Derrick Henry’s 29-yard touchdown run increased the lead to 17-3.

Right before halftime, Henry threw a two-yard touchdown pass to Whyle to extend the halftime advantage to 24-3.

Tennessee took over 10 minutes off the clock to start the second half and a 35-yard field by Folk to go up, 27-3.

The Bengals were at the Titan 37-yard-line, but Burrow was sacked and fumbled, and the Titans recovered. That ended any thoughts of a Cincinnati comeback.

Cincinnati will look to get back on track next Sunday when they travel out west to play the Arizona Cardinals.

Kickoff is at 4:05 p.m. on October 8.

