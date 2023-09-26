Burrow plays with calf injury, helps lead Bengals to 1st win of season

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow shook off a lingering calf injury and helped lead the team to their first win of the season.

>>Bengals to wear ‘White Bengal’ uniforms tonight against Rams for Monday Night Football

He passed for 259 yards as the Bengals beat the Los Angeles Rams, 19-16, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Monday Night Football.

They improved to 1-2 on the season.

Joe Mixon’s 14-yard touchdown run in the third quarter put the Bengals ahead for the first time this season.

Cincinnati’s defense sacked Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford six times and Logan Wilson picked him off.

>>Bengals QB Joe Burrow could be game-time decision tonight for Monday Night Football

Evan McPherson made four field goals, including a 54-yarder, with 7:13 remaining that put the Bengals ahead, 19-9.

Stafford threw a one-yard touchdown to Tutu Atwell to cut the advantage to 19-16 with 1:03 left. Mitchell Wilcox fell on the onside kick to seal the game.

Ja’Marr Chase led the Bengals with 12 catches for 141 yards while defensive end Trey Hendrickson had two sacks.

Cincinnati’s next game will be Sunday when they travel to Nashville to play the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium at 1 p.m.

©2023 Cox Media Group