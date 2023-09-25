Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals to wear ‘White Bengal’ uniforms tonight against Rams for Monday Night Football

By WHIO Staff

Miami Dolphins v Cincinnati Bengals CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 29: Ja'Marr Chase #1 and Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals meet in the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Paycor Stadium on September 29, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals will wear the “White Bengal” uniforms tonight for Monday Night Football

The team is encouraging fans to “wear white” when they attend tonight’s game at Paycor Stadium, the team announced on social media.

The Bengals’ players will wear the White Bengal helmet and white Color Rush uniforms.

They debuted them during a Thursday Night Football game last season when they hosted the Miami Dolphins.

Cincinnati will host the Los Angeles Rams tonight in a rematch of Super Bowl 56 between the two teams.

The Bengals enter the game 0-2 for the second straight season while the Rams are 1-1.

Kickoff will be at 815 p.m. tonight.

