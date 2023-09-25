Bengals to wear ‘White Bengal’ uniforms tonight against Rams for Monday Night Football

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals will wear the “White Bengal” uniforms tonight for Monday Night Football

>>RELATED: Bengals to wear ‘White Bengal’ uniforms on Monday Night Football in Super Bowl rematch against Rams

The team is encouraging fans to “wear white” when they attend tonight’s game at Paycor Stadium, the team announced on social media.

The Bengals’ players will wear the White Bengal helmet and white Color Rush uniforms.

They debuted them during a Thursday Night Football game last season when they hosted the Miami Dolphins.

>>Bengals QB Joe Burrow could be game-time decision tonight for Monday Night Football

Cincinnati will host the Los Angeles Rams tonight in a rematch of Super Bowl 56 between the two teams.

The Bengals enter the game 0-2 for the second straight season while the Rams are 1-1.

Kickoff will be at 815 p.m. tonight.

©2023 Cox Media Group