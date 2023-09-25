Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow could be game-time decision tonight for Monday Night Football

By WHIO Staff

Ravens Bengals Football Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) (Darron Cummings/AP)

CINCINNATI — It is still unclear if Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will play tonight against the Rams on Monday Night Football.

The Bengals’ starting quarterback is reportedly going to be a “game-time decision,” according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

The decision will come after the team looks at Burrow prior to the game.

Rapoport also reported that the calif injury could force Cincinnati to shut down Burrow for about a month.

He reinjured his calf in Week 2′s home loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Burrow did practice Friday and Saturday, the Associated Press reported.

The Bengals signed Reid Sinnett and A.J. McCarron to the practice squad last week.

If Burrow does not play, Jake Browning will get the start.

Cincinnati hosts the Los Angeles Rams at Paycor Stadium at 8:15 p.m. tonight.

