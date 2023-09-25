Bengals QB Joe Burrow could be game-time decision tonight for Monday Night Football

CINCINNATI — It is still unclear if Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will play tonight against the Rams on Monday Night Football.

The Bengals’ starting quarterback is reportedly going to be a “game-time decision,” according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

The decision will come after the team looks at Burrow prior to the game.

Rapoport also reported that the calif injury could force Cincinnati to shut down Burrow for about a month.

He reinjured his calf in Week 2′s home loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Burrow did practice Friday and Saturday, the Associated Press reported.

The Bengals signed Reid Sinnett and A.J. McCarron to the practice squad last week.

If Burrow does not play, Jake Browning will get the start.

Cincinnati hosts the Los Angeles Rams at Paycor Stadium at 8:15 p.m. tonight.

From @NFLGameDay: The #Bengals may take the decision about QB Joe Burrow's status up near game-time, while the #Panthers will be without QB Bryce Young today, but he has a real chance to be back next week. pic.twitter.com/pUcYl4ghpE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 24, 2023

