Bengals QB Joe Burrow preparing to play Monday Night against Rams after Sunday’s calf injury

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow says he is preparing like he will play Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams.

>>RELATED: Bengals QB Joe Burrow dealing with calf injury; Status uncertain against Rams

The Bengals starting quarterback reinjured his calf during Sunday’s home loss against Baltimore Ravens.

Burrow said Thursday during a press conference that he is feeling good.

“I’m preparing like I’m going to go out and play a Monday Night Football game,” he said. “Whether that happens, I don’t know, but I’m going to be prepared.”

>>ORIGINAL COVERAGE: Bengals QB Burrow out ‘several weeks’ after suffering leg injury, head coach says

Burrow hurt the same calif at training camp back in July and it sidelined him for more than a month.

He has not practiced this week.

Coach Zac Taylor said Burrow is “day-to-day.”

The Bengals will host the Los Angeles Rams Monday night at 8:15 p.m.

©2023 Cox Media Group