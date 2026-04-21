Road widening project to close southbound lane of local road through September

CLAYTON — A road widening project will block southbound travel on a local road through September.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The City of Clayton announced on Monday that the southbound lane of Hoke Road from Smith Drive to Wenger Road is now closed and southbound travel is not permitted.

TRENDING STORIES:

This closure is expected to remain in place through September.

In September, the Hoke Road and Wenger Rd intersection will be closed for up to 60 days for the construction of a new roundabout.

This work is part of Phase I of the Hoke Road Widening Project, which will improve traffic flow, enhance safety with a new roundabout, add sidewalks and a multi-use path, install new lighting, and extend water and sewer infrastructure along the corridor.

Drivers are advised to plan ahead, use alternate routes, and allow for extra travel time.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group