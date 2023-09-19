Bengals QB Joe Burrow dealing with calf injury; Status uncertain against Rams

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow reinjured his calf late in Sunday’s game against Baltimore and it’s uncertain he will play against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night.

He was massaging his calf on the sideline.

Burrow said he could have gone back into the game if the Bengals got the ball back, he isn’t sure how it’s going to feel the next couple of days.

“It’s pretty sore,” he said. “There’s no telling how it will feel. We’ll see in the next couple of days.”

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was about Burrow’s availability against the Rams for Monday Night Football on September 25.

“Hard for me to say right now,” he said.

Taylor added that Burrow was sore.

The team is also waiting for more information from the team doctors.

Cincinnati is 0-2 for the second straight season after losing, 27-24, against Baltimore.

The Bengals host the Rams at 8:15 p.m. at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on September 25.

