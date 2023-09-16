A.J. Green returns to Cincinnati to officially retire as Bengal

CINCINNATI — Wide receiver A.J. Green is officially hanging up his cleats and he’s doing it in Cincinnati.

Green returned to Paycor Stadium on Saturday to sign a one-day contract and officially retire from the NFL as a Cincinnati Bengal.

The team shared a photo of Green back in Cincinnati on social media.

“A.J. Green has officially retired as a Bengal. WHO DEY!” the team wrote.

A.J. Green has officially retired as a Bengal.



— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 16, 2023

Green was drafted by the Bengals in the first round of the 2011 draft. He played with the team up until signing with the Arizona Cardinals in 2021.

The wideout announced he’d be retiring in a social media post earlier this year.

Green will be at Cincinnati’s home opener Sunday, where he’ll serve as the first Ruler of the Jungle for the 2023 season, the team previously announced.

