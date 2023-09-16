Cleveland Cavs executive Koby Altman arrested, charged with OVI

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman is facing an OVI charge.

Altman, 40, was stopped by Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers Friday on State Route 2 in Cleveland, troopers confirmed to WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland.

He was driving a 2022 Lexus when troopers saw him commit a traffic violation just before 9 p.m.

During the traffic stop, troopers said Altman displayed signs of impairment and placed him under arrest. He’s since been charged with a marked lanes violation and OVI, WOIO reported.

Prior to taking the role of President of Basketball Operations, Altman served as the team’s general manager.

