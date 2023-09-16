Dayton Public Schools agrees on contract with new athletic trainer provider

DAYTON — Dayton Public Schools approved a contract with a new athletic trainer provider.

The Board of Education unanimously agreed to pay $538,560 in the contract with Go4HealthCare LLC during a board meeting Tuesday. The CEO described its service as “Uber for athletic trainers.”

With the service, the district will post a game and rate on the app and a trainer in the area can pick it up.

Andrew Hayes, CEO of Go4HealthCare, was at the meeting Tuesday. There he said their goal would be to have a single trainer working with each of the six schools that need athletic trainers.

Hayes said in most cases, posts sent to the app are picked up within 24 hours.

“We are trying to rectify a problem that folks have been reading about in the papers and on television and so we’ve got a solution,” Dr. David Lawrence, interim superintendent, said while bringing the contract approval up for a vote.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the district has been operating without athletic trainers since its contract with Kettering Health ended in June.

While they worked toward finding a solution, the district has gotten a physician from Five Rivers Health Centers to be on hand at home football games.

While the contract with Go4HealthCare has been approved, it has not been signed.

