Dayton Public Schools operating without athletic trainers amid nationwide shortage

DAYTON — The largest district in the Miami Valley is currently operating without athletic trainers.

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott spoke with the chief of athletics and interim superintendent of Dayton Public Schools who said the district has been going without trainers since their contract with Kettering Health ended in June.

Dr. David Lawrence, Interim Superintendent of Dayton Public Schools, said there is currently a nationwide shortage of trainers.

“And just to keep it in perspective, you know, with the transition of the contract, the requirement to be an athletic trainer has changed as well,” Victoria Jones, Chief of Athletics, said. “You have to have a Masters [degree] and, to my understanding from the medical providers, they’re not really compensating them for the Masters.”

Ideally, the district would like to have six trainers, but they’d be able to work with at least three.

While they continue to work on getting trainers, they’ve been able to get a physician from Five Rivers Health Centers who will be on hand at all home football games. Still, there are no trainers available at practices for any sport.

“We do still have our athletic supply, so our coaches do utilize those things,” Jones said.

The district has also been “very intentional” with additional resources.

“We are actively identifying those instructors that can come in and give us some refreshers. All of our coaches have the credentials for common first aid and safety. They have the capabilities of using an AED,” Jones explained. “We’re also intentional of making sure our emergency action plans were actively accurate since the Kettering transition.”

Lawrence said he’s working diligently on getting a contract signed with a health provider to get trainers,

“[It’s a] national issue and we’re just trying to get through the best way we can,” he said.





