Former Tipp City Board of Education president responds to heated exchange with board member

TIPP CITY — There is lots of back and forth over what happened at Tipp City’s Board of Education meeting Tuesday night.

Online video showed a board member making a Nazi-like salute to the former board president, Simon Patry, before he resigned.

News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis spoke with Petry Wednesday night.

The school board was talking about funding during Tuesday night’s meeting when things took a turn. Now, both sides are speaking out.

News Center 7 tried several times Wednesday to get a hold of Tipp City’s now-former Board of Education president.

“You’ve reached Simon Patry,” his voicemail said.

Patry got back to Lewis Wednesday night, and they spoke over the phone.

“Mrs. Zakkour has shown an inability to act within social norms or minimal expectations throughout her board tenure,” he said. “I have always shown every board member respect.”

Lewis reports during Tuesday’s Tipp City school board meeting, board member Anne Zakkour interrupted Patry.

“There have been regular reports to the board,” said Patry.”

“Well,” Zakkour interrupted.”

“I’m talking, do not interrupt me,” he said. “Do not make any noises or else. I will not tolerate it.”

Following that remark, Zakkour said, “Oh Sieg Hei,” while acting out a Nazi salute.

“Stop talking,” Patry said.

He told Lewis that Zakkour spoke out of turn and interrupted him after the school board allowed her to talk about “things that were inaccurate and incorrect.”

“When I articulated why the things she said were incorrect, she was unable to follow the rules, remain quiet, and allow my turn to speak, and she interrupted me,” he said. “As a board president, it’s my job to stop people when they talk out of order. And that’s what I did. Her response was inexcusable, invoked very offensive images.”

Patry said the gesture at the school board meeting was “inexcusable.”

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott spoke with Zakkour Wednesday afternoon.

“My reaction was symbolic, and I think a sarcastic gesture of submission to a board officer acting as a dictator, you know, that gesture means total obedience to a dictator,” she said.

Zakkour described the gesture as reactive behavior.

“I’m not a discriminatory person whatsoever,” she told McDermott. “You know, I wasn’t trying to discriminate. I was just trying to make the point that he’s a dictator.”

Patry denied those accusations and told Lewis her claims were false.

“The only thing that anyone needs to do to see that they’re false is watch all of our board meetings, which are all recorded in our public record. This is clearly someone who’s desperately trying to justify her behavior when there is no such justification possible.”

Patry was on the board for four years and was elected the president of the school board in 2022 until his resignation Tuesday night.

“My resignation was totally unrelated to her inappropriate conduct. It was planned before the meeting,” he said. “I did what I could for the district. I served my district as best I could.”

Patry said it has been an honor to serve the community and looks forward to supporting the school district in the future.

