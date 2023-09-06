Area Jewish organization reacts to Tipp City school board member making Nazi salute

DAYTON — The Jewish Federation of Greater Dayton is reacting to an area school board member making a Nazi salute during a recent board meeting.

>> RELATED: Tipp City school board member gives Nazi salute during recent meeting

In a statement to News Center 7, CEO Cathy Gardner said it was “shocking and disturbing” to see Tipp City school board member Anne Zakkour make the Nazi salute and use the phrase “seig heil” at the board’s work session Tuesday.

“While I do not believe this woman had antisemitic intent, her actions highlight the need for education and a deeper understanding for all,” Gardner said.

Zakkour made the gesture and comment after an interaction with now-former board president Simon Patry. She had interrupted him during a discussion on funding for a project.

“Do not interrupt me, do not make any noises or else I will -- I will not tolerate it,” Patry said, leading to the controversial move by Zakkour.

>> DMAX employees donate school supplies to Dayton elementary school

“This incident is a reminder of how damaging words and actions can be. The Holocaust took the lives of over 12 million people, over half of whom were Jewish. All were persecuted and murdered for being “other” or “different.” Flippant, casual references to Hitler, the Nazi regime, or the Holocaust grossly diminish the tragedy that still affects so many. Seeing this image splashed in the news in reference to a disagreement at a board meeting desensitizes people to the terror that ensued at the command of Hitler.

I ask for people to continue to be aware of these issues, be sympathetic to those who are hurt by these actions and stand up when you see things like this happen in our community,” Gardner’s statement read.

© 2023 Cox Media Group