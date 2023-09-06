DMAX employees donate school supplies to Dayton elementary school

DAYTON — A Dayton classroom in need was given all the supplies they’ll need thanks to a Moraine company.

At Edison Elementary, nearly none of the students in Jordan Thompson’s class were ready for the first day of school.

“Some kids are less fortunate and don’t have supplies,” Thompson said. “That’s going to be very beneficial to our classrooms.”

Thanks, to donations made by workers at DMAX, they’ll now have the supplies they need. The company helps the community in a different way each year and after a specific phone call, they knew where they needed to focus their resources this year.

“We wanted to give back to the community. There was no better place to send it than Edison School,” Tyrone McGuffey, a DMAX representative, said.

The supplies are expected to last a while.

“Those classrooms will probably be filled throughout the fall and the winter,” Lisa Minor, associate superintendent, said.

