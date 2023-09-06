Tipp City school board member gives Nazi salute during recent meeting

TIPP CITY — A gesture associated with praising Hitler was made during a Tipp City school board meeting Tuesday.

The Tipp City Board of Education was gathered for a work session Tuesday. As the board was discussing funding for a project, board president Simon Patry was interrupted by board member Anne Zakkour.

“Do not interrupt me, do not make any noises or else I will -- I will not tolerate it,” Patry said.

Following that remark, Zakkour said, “Oh Sieg Hei” while acting out a Nazi salute.

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott went to the district offices Wednesday and asked about the incident. The district declined to comment.

Later in the meeting, Patry announced that he would be resigning effective at midnight that night.

Following his announcement, Patry proposed a motion to have Amber Drum replace him as board president for the remainder of the school year. The motion was approved.

In a social media post, Patry thanked the community for their support during his nearly four years on the Board of Education.

“It has been an honor to serve,” he said in the post.

News Center 7 also learned that the gesture was not the reason for Patry’s resignation.













