Teen facing charges after allegedly driving stolen construction vehicle near UD

DAYTON — Police say a 15-year-old boy was caught on video driving a stolen construction vehicle in Dayton this weekend.

It happened near the University of Dayton campus near Brown Street and Stewart Street.

According to a Dayton police report, two people jumped in and stopped the dangerous ride.

UD Police said in an incident report the whole thing started at a construction site just a few blocks from where they caught the teen.

The illegal joy ride was caught on video and posted to social media.

News Center 7 showed the video to people on Brown Street Wednesday afternoon.

“It kept going in between lanes and a car, like, dodged it,” said Maeve, a junior at UD.

Maeve told News Center 7 that she watched it happen Saturday night near campus.

“I know there were a bunch of students on Brown as well and everybody was kind of backing away,” she said.

A UD Police incident report obtained by News Center 7 shows another UD student told police he started chasing the lift when he saw what was happening.

He told officers when the vehicle stopped the 15-year-old boy driving it hopped out onto the sidewalk.

Another video from social media shows the boy running when two UD police officers pull up.

He got away, but officers caught up with him a short time later on a porch at a home nearby on Woodland Avenue.

The police report shows he gave officers his brother’s name when he was arrested.

“It’s just crazy, but glad everyone is safe,” said Sophie, a junior at UD.

It also said he told police he stole the lift because someone left the keys in it and that he watched a YouTube video on how to drive it before he stole it.

The incident report shows the 15-year-old is facing charges of grand theft, falsification, and obstruction in Montgomery County Juvenile Court.

