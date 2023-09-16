Arson investigation underway, reward offered after 2 fires at Ohio mobile home

ADAMS COUNTY — A state fire marshal arson investigation has been launched after a southwestern Ohio mobile home caught on fire twice within a week.

Earlier this month, on Sept. 6, the West Union Fire Department in Adams County was called out to a fire in a mobile home.

The people living in the mobile home were home at the time of the fire and did lose their dog in the fire, according to a release from investigators.

Days later, on Sept. 12, a fire was reported at the same mobile home. Investigators said this time, it was intentionally set on fire.

The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau ruled the fire an arson. Now, the State Fire Marshal’s Office and West Union Police Department are working together to find out who is responsible.

As part of the investigation, the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in connection to the arson.

Anyone with information can contact the State Fire Marshal tip line at 800-589-2728.

Adams County Arson Investigation (Ohio State Fire Marshal)

