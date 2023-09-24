Bengals sign quarterback to practice squad, release defensive end rookie

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals made some roster moves Saturday, according to a spokesperson from the team.

The Bengals signed quarterback AJ McCarron to their practice squad.

McCarron is a ninth-year player from the University of Alabama and was a fifth-round pick of the Bengals in 2014, the spokesperson said.

He has played 17 career regular-season games with four starts for the Bengals from 2015 to 2017, the Oakland Raiders in 2018, and the Houston Texans from 2019 to 2020.

During this time, McCarron completed 109 of 174 passes for 1,173 yards and six touchdowns, the spokesperson said.

McCarron has started in nine games for the St. Louis Battlehawks of the XFL during the 2023 season.

The Bengals released defensive end Garrett Nelson from the practice squad, the spokesperson said.

Nelson is a rookie from the University of Nebraska and was signed to the Bengals’ practice squad on Sept. 5.

The Bengals’ practice squad is full, at its 16-player limit.

