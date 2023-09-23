Browns RB Nick Chubb’s injury believed to not be career-ending, ESPN reports

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Brown’s running back Nick Chubb sustained a knee injury Monday, September 18, but it is not considered to be career-ending, ESPN reports.

Initial tests run on Chubb’s injury reveal he only tore his left medial collateral ligament (MCL), according to ESPN.

Sources told ESPN that Chubb’s doctors do not believe his ACL ligament was torn, even though it was likely stretched.

Chubb is expected to undergo surgery this week, and sources told ESPN that they hope more damage is not found.

The recovery timeline for Chubb is expected to be six to eight months, the sources told ESPN.





