Burrow throws 3 TD passes to Chase; Bengals beat Cardinals 34-20

ARIZONA — The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Arizona Cardinals 34-20 on Sunday at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale Arizona.

QB Joe Burrow threw 317 yards, completed 36 of 46 passes, and threw three touchdown passes to Ja’Marr Chase, according to the AP.

Chase finished with a season-high 192 yards receiving, totaling 15 receptions. He made tough catches against the Cardinal’s defense.

The Bengals scored a touchdown in the first half, for the first time this season. They also scored three offensive touchdowns overall which matches the team’s total from the first four games combined, according to the AP.

At the start of the second half, the Bengals started with the ball. Burrow threw a 63-yard touchdown pass to Chase on the third play of the third quarter.

This advanced Cincinnati’s lead to 24-14.

Soon after, the Cardinals cut that lead to 24-20 with Emari Demercado’s 11-yard touchdown run.

The Bengals were deep into the Cardinal’s territory when receiver Trenton Irwin fell while running a route, which led to an interception for the Cardinals K’Von Wallace.

Bengals defense responded with a fourth down stop, and Burrow led a 15-play, 83-yard drive, capped by Chase’s third touchdown catch of the game, according to the AP.

This brought the score to the final of 34-20, with the Bengals in the lead.

During this game, the Bengals’ second-leading WR Tee Higgins was listed as inactive with an injury to the ribs.

Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie was also inactive due to a back injury.

Next Sunday, Oct. 15, the Bengals will host the Seattle Seahawks starting at 1 p.m.

