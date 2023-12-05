Bengals upset Jaguars in overtime, 1st Monday night road win in over 30 years

JACKSONVILLE, FL — The Cincinnati Bengals went on the road and upset the AFC South division-leading Jacksonville Jaguars, 34-31, in overtime Monday night at EverBank Stadium.

Evan MacPherson’s 48-yard field goal with 1:45 left in overtime won the game for the Bengals.

Jake Browning was solid in his second NFL start. He completed 32 of 37 passes for 354 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for a second.

Ja’Marr Chase caught 11 passes for 149 yards, including a 76-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. Joe Mixon ran for two scores.

This was Cincinnati’s first road win on Monday Night Football since 1990.

The Jaguars lost starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence to an ankle injury late in the fourth quarter.

He was hurt when left tackle Walker Little was pushed backward and stepped on his ankle. It appeared to get caught under Lawrence and he fell to the ground. He had to be assisted from the field by medical personnel.

Jacksonville head coach Doug Pederson said, “We’re still evaluating him,” when talking about Lawrence’s injury after the game.

Cincinnati improves to 6-6 on the season, snapping a three-game losing streak.

The Bengals will host Indianapolis on Sunday afternoon at Paycor Stadium at 1 p.m.

