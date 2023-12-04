Bengals look to get back on winning track tonight at Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, FL — The Cincinnati Bengals are looking to snap a three-game losing streak at Jacksonville tonight on Monday Night Football.

The Bengals are coming off a 16-10 home loss to Pittsburgh on Week 12.

The team is playing without starting quarterback Joe Burrow, who is out for the season after undergoing season-ending wrist surgery. Jake Browning will get the start tonight.

Cincinnati will get back wide receiver Tee Higgins for tonight’s game. He was limited at Thursday’s practice but fully participated on both Friday and Saturday. Higgins has not played since suffering a hamstring injury on Nov. 8. His last game was Week 9 against the Buffalo Bills.

The Bengals will be without their No. 1 cornerback, Cam Taylor-Britt, due to a sprained ankle. It’s the second straight game he will miss.

Chidoe Awuzie is expected to get the bulk of the snaps against the Jaguars offense that features quarterback Trevor Laurance and his targets including tight end Evan Engram and wide receivers Christian Kirk and Calvin Ridley.

Cincinnati will wear their ‘White Bengal’ uniforms tonight.

Kickoff between the Bengals and Jaguars is at 8:15 p.m. tonight at Everbank Stadium.

