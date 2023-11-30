Bengals to bring back all-white uniforms Monday night at Jacksonville

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals announced they will wear their all-white uniforms Monday night.

The Bengals announced the decision on social media Wednesday morning.

This is the second time this year the Stipes will wear their ‘White Bengal” uniforms.

This includes white jerseys, pants, socks, and helmets.

They previously wore them against the Los Angeles Rams on September 25.

Cincinnati debuted the “white on white on white” uniforms in 2022.

The Bengals play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday night at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m.

MNF attire: white on white on white 🥶 pic.twitter.com/jIcf7MvTIE — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 29, 2023

