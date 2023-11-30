Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals to bring back all-white uniforms Monday night at Jacksonville

By WHIO Staff

Miami Dolphins v Cincinnati Bengals CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 29: Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Paycor Stadium on September 29, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

By WHIO Staff

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals announced they will wear their all-white uniforms Monday night.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Bengals to wear ‘White Bengal’ uniforms tonight against Rams for Monday Night Football

The Bengals announced the decision on social media Wednesday morning.

This is the second time this year the Stipes will wear their ‘White Bengal” uniforms.

This includes white jerseys, pants, socks, and helmets.

They previously wore them against the Los Angeles Rams on September 25.

Cincinnati debuted the “white on white on white” uniforms in 2022.

The Bengals play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday night at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read