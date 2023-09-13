Bengals release offensive lineman La’el Collins

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals have officially released offensive tackle La’el Collins.

He was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list on August 29 as he recovered from a torn ACL against the New England Patriots last December.

The team officially announced his release on Tuesday.

Collins was one of the team’s key signings during the 2022 offseason coming off Super Bowl 56.

He signed a three-year contract with the Bengals in March 2022 to be in Cincinnati through 2024.

The former Dallas Cowboys started every game until his injury on Christmas Eve against the Patriots when he was carted off the field at Gillette Stadium. He was placed on Injured Reserve on December 30.

His release now means Collins is now a free agent.

Cincinnati is coming off a 24-3 loss at Cleveland to start the 2023 season.

They host Baltimore on Sunday at Paycor Stadium at 1 p.m.

The game will be televised here on Channel 7.

