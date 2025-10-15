Bengals place TE Gesicki on IR

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are placing tight end Mike Gesicki on the Injured Reserve (IR) list.

The 30-year-old is suffering from a pectoral injury, the team announced on Wednesday.

He suffered the injury in the Bengals’ loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Being put on the IR means he’ll miss at least four games.

Gesicki is in his eighth year in the NFL and his second with Cincinnati.

He’s played all six games this season, catching eight passes for 61 yards.

