Bengals enter bye week, winners of 2 straight games

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals will enter the bye week with a 3-3 record and winners of two straight games.

>>Bengals’ defense holds off Seahawks

The Bengals’ defense held the Seattle Seahawks to three points in the second half and stopped them twice in the red zone in the fourth quarter.

Sam Hubbard sacked Geno Smith with 2:08 remaining on 4th and goal.

The defense won it with 41 seconds left forcing Smith to throw an incomplete pass.

“I felt like I was able to beat my guy,” said Hubbard.

The Bengals sacked Smith four times.

>>Bengals QB Joe Burrow named FedEx Air Player of Week

Cincinnati’s offense was held to 214 yards of total offense. Joe Burrow passed for 143 in the first half but was held to 43 in the second half. He said the game the team is where they want to be offensively but will never apologize for a win.

“There were definitely opportunities that we had that we didn’t capitalize on, but we got the win,” said Burrow. “It’s a lot easier to fix things when you’re 3-3 than if you had lost this one.”

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor echoed those sentiments.

“Any way we can find a win, we’re going to do it and we’re going to be happy about it,” he said. “And that doesn’t mean that there’s not a lot we can improve on offense. I’m sure there’s going to be some things that we’re going to improve on defense as well. But it’s a lot easier to make those improvements after you win.”

>>Bengals’ WR Ja’Marr Chase earns AFC weekly award

Cincinnati enters the bye week with a 3-3 record and one game back of the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North.

Their next game will be October 29 when they travel out west to play the San Francisco 49ers at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, CA.

Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. and will be televised here on Channel 7.

