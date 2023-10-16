Bengals defense holds off Seahawks, Cincinnati wins 17-13

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals won their second game in a row against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Cincinnati came out on top with the lead of 17-13. The defensive line played a major role in securing that win, according to our media partners in Cincinnati, WCPO reported.

During the game’s opening drive, the Seahawks quickly went downfield. They ran 75 yards in 11 plays and running back Kenneth Walker scored the first touchdown of the game, WCPO reported.

Quarterback Joe Burrow went 9 of 11 for 58 yards on the Bengals’ first drive, ending with a touchdown pass to wide receiver Tyler Boyd.

This pass tied things up at 7-7 and was Boyd’s first touchdown of the season.

The drive could’ve ended with no points as the Bengals were stuck on the 4th and 2, but they were able to get a first down after drawing the Seahawks offsides, WCPO reported.

On the next drive, the Bengals’ defense made a stop which set the team’s offense to their own 27-yard line.

Ja’Marr Chase was able to make big receptions which helped get Cincinnati into the end zone. Burrow then threw rookie wide receiver Andrei Iosivas his first career touchdown catch, WCPO reported.

Burrow booked it to the endzone to make sure Iosivas got to keep the ball.

In the first half, Chase accumulated 67 receiving yards on five catches. He now has over 3,000 career receiving yards, making him the fifth player in NFL history to reach that landmark in 35 or fewer games.

In the final minute of the first half, Seattle was able to get a 55-yard field goal. At half-time, the Bengals went into the locker room up 14-10.

During the first drive of the second half, Burrow threw a pass to Chase, but the Seahawks intercepted it. Seattle didn’t score any points from it.

This is Burrow’s fourth interception of the season, WCPO reported.

Cornerback Mike Hilton intercepted Geno Smith near the end zone which gave the Bengals the ball back.

Cincinnati’s offense couldn’t capitalize on the turnover, and so the ball went back to Seattle.

The Seahawks made it to the 10-yard line, but the Bengals defense held them to just a field goal, WCPO reported.

Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt intercepted a pass that set up a 52-yard field foal from Evan McPherson which ended up winning Cincinnati the game at 17-13.

With just two minutes left, the Seahawks marched down to the end zone, but the Bengals defense held them off. The Bengals got the ball back but were not able to add to their lead.

The ball returned to Seattle after a 36-yard reception with a minute thirty left on the clock. This left them 15 yards from the end zone, but the Bengals’ defense held them off again.

The Cincinnati Bengals walked off with their second consecutive win.

